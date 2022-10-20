Kirkwood (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Kirkwood was sidelined during practice Monday and Tuesday, though he was a limited participant in Wednesday's sessions. The 27-year-old wideout caught his lone target for 14 yards during Sunday's loss to Cincinnati, and he could serve a reserve role Thursday with starters Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) both ruled out. Otherwise, expect Rashid Shaheed to see increased usage behind Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith.