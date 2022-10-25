The Saints signed Kirkwood on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Kirkwood was recently let go by the team Thursday, after he battled an ankle injury prior to the Saints' Week 7 matchup against Arizona. However, the 210-pounder's issue doesn't seem to be of great concern given the team's desire to bring Kirkwood back into the mix. With both fellow receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) currently considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Raiders, the 27-year-old could find himself in a rotational role if either WR is eventually sidelined for the contest.