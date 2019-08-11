Kirkwood hasn't practiced in the last week due to an undisclosed injury, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Kirkwood looked strong to start camp but the longer he remains out the harder it will be for him to secure a role with the team to start the season. He should be considered questionable for the time being until more information is available. His absence will continue to mean increased reps for Austin Carr, Simmie Cobbs, and Emmanuel Butler.