Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Scores first career touchdown
Kirkwood caught one pass for a five-yard touchdown in Thursday's win over the Falcons.
Kirkwood caught only one of his three targets but it was a memorable one for the undrafted free agent, who scored his first career touchdown. While he was otherwise quiet in the box score, Kirkwood played 30 of the Saints' 57 offensive snaps on Thanksgiving Day, as the slot receiver continues to earn significant playing time. Brandon Marshall was inactive again, and it remains to be seen if the veteran will siphon playing time from the rookie once he gets up to speed. In the meantime, however, Kirkwood may be worth a flier in deeper fantasy leagues given his expanding role in the high-powered Saints offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...