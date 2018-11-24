Kirkwood caught one pass for a five-yard touchdown in Thursday's win over the Falcons.

Kirkwood caught only one of his three targets but it was a memorable one for the undrafted free agent, who scored his first career touchdown. While he was otherwise quiet in the box score, Kirkwood played 30 of the Saints' 57 offensive snaps on Thanksgiving Day, as the slot receiver continues to earn significant playing time. Brandon Marshall was inactive again, and it remains to be seen if the veteran will siphon playing time from the rookie once he gets up to speed. In the meantime, however, Kirkwood may be worth a flier in deeper fantasy leagues given his expanding role in the high-powered Saints offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories