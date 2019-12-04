Play

Kirkwood (hamstring) will not return this season, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kirwood's season is over after New Orleans elected not to activate him. Kirkwood returned to practice in mid-November but failed to show enough to convince the Saints to add him back to the active roster. He suffered a serious hamstring injury back in Week 1.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories