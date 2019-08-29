Kirkwood (undisclosed) caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.

Kirkwood battled the undisclosed injury throughout training camp and sat out the first two preseason contests, but he appears healthy after playing 18 snaps Saturday. The 25-year-old caught 13 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in eight games during his rookie season.

