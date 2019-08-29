Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Sees two targets
Kirkwood (undisclosed) caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
Kirkwood battled the undisclosed injury throughout training camp and sat out the first two preseason contests, but he appears healthy after playing 18 snaps Saturday. The 25-year-old caught 13 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in eight games during his rookie season.
More News
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Back practicing Thursday•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Remains sidelined•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Strong start to camp•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Calf injury wasn't serious•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Williams
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR
Picking at the end of the first round allows for two elite pass-catchers, writes Ben Gretch.
-
Picking No. 9 in PPR
If you're in the back of the draft, it's easy to go heavy on wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 8 in PPR
Without a shot at an elite running back and potentially also being locked out of a top-flight...