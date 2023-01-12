Kirkwood accrued zero targets during Sunday's 10-7 defeat versus Carolina. He finished the 2022 season with two receptions (on four targets) for 18 yards.

Kirkwood did not record a catch for the third straight game to end the regular season. The 28-year-old spent the first two seasons of his career with New Orleans before heading to Carolina for back-to-back campaigns. Kirkwood then re-joined the Saints in early September and bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad this season. While he played at least 30 percent of offensive snaps in all five of his appearances, Kirkwood never carved out a consistent role in the Saints' injury-riddled receiving corps. Instead, his opportunities on offense shrunk almost to zero over the second half of the season, as rookie wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed as well as tight end Juwan Johnson buoyed the team's limited passing game. Kirkwood ended the season as a core special-teamer and blocker on offense, and he's now set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.