Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Strong start to camp
Kirkwood (undisclosed) has looked impressive during the first days of training camp, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kirkwood appears to be taking full advantage of the absence of top wideout Michael Thomas (contract dispute). The second-year pro, who latched on with the Saints as an undrafted rookie last season, logged 13 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. Kirkwood was limited during minicamp with an undisclosed injury, but appears to have returned to full health.
