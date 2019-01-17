Kirkwood was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report due to a calf injury, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Kirkwood has been a regular presence in the Saints offense since Week 10, but aside from three visits to the end zone across nine contests, including in the divisional-round win against the Eagles, he hasn't made much of an impact in the box score. The undrafted rookie has two more chances to prove the health of his calf prior to Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Rams.

More News
Our Latest Stories