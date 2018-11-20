Kirkwood caught three-of-five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's win against the Eagles.

Kirkwood, active for just the second time all season, split time out of the slot with second-year pro Austin Carr. In both his games, however, Kirkwood has played well, as the undrafted rookie from Temple had two catches for 45 yards in his NFL debut in Week 10 against the Bengals. While the Saints signed free agent receiver Brandon Marshall last week, if Kirkwood continues to impress, the staff could decide it's in the team's best interest to play the rookie over the seasoned veteran. As a result, Kirkwood may be worth a flier in deeper leagues in the event he's able to carve out a role in the high-scoring New Orleans offense.

