Kirkwood caught both of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's win against the Bengals.

Making his NFL debut after being promoted from the practice squad, Kirkwood played 34 of the Saints' 75 offensive snaps. The rookie's promotion was no coincidence, as the Saints placed both Cameron Meredith (knee) and Dez Bryant (Achilles) on injured reserve earlier in the week. An undrafted rookie out of Temple, Kirkwood has good size at 6-foot-3 and impressed throughout training camp. While he will likely split playing time with Austin Carr, Kirkwood may be worth a flier in deeper leagues, as he could emerge as a solid option out of the slot if the team does not elect to sign a free-agent receiver.