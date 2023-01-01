Kirkwood was elevated from the Saints' practice squad to their active roster ahead of Week 17's clash against Philadelphia, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kirkwood has gone back-and-forth between New Orleans' practice squad and active roster this season, and he has totaled two catches on four targets for 18 yards across 94 offensive snaps. He played 16 offensive snaps last week against the Browns with top wideout Chris Olave (hamstring) out of action, so Kirkwood could see similar usage if Olave misses the Week 17 contest.