Saints' Keith Kirkwood: Won't suit up Sunday
Kirkwood (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams.
Kirkwood was unable to practice all week due to a calf injury, which will sideline him for the Saints' biggest outing of the season to date. With the undrafted rookie out of commission, the offense will rely on Ted Ginn, Tre'Quan Smith, Tommylee Lewis and perhaps even Austin Carr to round out the receiving corps behind top option Michael Thomas.
