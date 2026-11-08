The Saints activated Banks (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, and he remains questionable to play Sunday versus Cleveland.

Banks landed on IR in late September and was initially expected to be sidelined at least 10 weeks. He could beat that timeline by a considerable margin if he suits up Sunday, though his status may not ultimately be known until about 90 minutes prior to tipoff. If he does play, Banks will likely slide back into the starting left tackle role ahead of Asim Richards (ankle), who is also questionable.