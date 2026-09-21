Banks is expected to undergo surgery for a high-ankle sprain and is out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Banks had to be carted off the field during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Ravens. Follow-up tests have confirmed a high-ankle sprain for the second-year pro, and while a recovery timeline has yet to be established, it looks like Banks will be sidelined for at least 10 weeks, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Asim Richards will be the next man up at left tackle in Banks' absence.