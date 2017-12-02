Crawley (abdomen) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Crawley sat out last week's loss to the Rams but indicated earlier this week that he expected to play Sunday. The Saints need the help in the secondary with safety Marcus Williams (groin) already ruled out, and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and P.J. Williams (shoulder) listed as questionable.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories