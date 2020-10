Crawley was reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The 27-year-old was placed on the list after being in close contact with the COVID-positive Emmanuel Sanders, but he's now been cleared after being away from the team for a few days. Crawley has played a handful of snaps between defense and special teams in his two appearances with the Saints this season.