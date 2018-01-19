Crawley recorded 54 tackles (47 solo), 17 passes defensed and one interception across 13 contests in 2017.

In his second season, Crawley solidified himself as the Saints' starting cornerback across from Marshon Lattimore after starting the season as an inactive. The 24-year-old is under contract through next season but then will become a restricted free agent. However, if he continues to grow in Dennis Allen's system throughout the offseason, the Saints may have no choice but to offer the young cornerback a long-term deal.