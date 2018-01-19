Saints' Ken Crawley: Ends season as starter
Crawley recorded 54 tackles (47 solo), 17 passes defensed and one interception across 13 contests in 2017.
In his second season, Crawley solidified himself as the Saints' starting cornerback across from Marshon Lattimore after starting the season as an inactive. The 24-year-old is under contract through next season but then will become a restricted free agent. However, if he continues to grow in Dennis Allen's system throughout the offseason, the Saints may have no choice but to offer the young cornerback a long-term deal.
More News
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....