Saints' Ken Crawley: Expects to play Sunday
Crawley (abdomen) said he expects to play Sunday against the Panthers, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The play of Crawley and fellow starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) has played a large part in the Saints' defensive turnaround, but the team's secondary couldn't hold serve when both players sat out the Week 12 loss to the Rams with injuries, as opposing quarterback Jared Goff amassed 354 yards through the air. Lattimore wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice and looks at risk of missing another game, but the potential return of Crawley would be a boon for the Saints in an important divisional matchup. Crawley could shadow Devin Funchess for most of Sunday's contest if Lattimore is held out.
