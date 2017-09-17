Play

Crawley is a coach's decision inactive against the Patriots in Week 2, Scott DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.

Crawley is a backup corner for New Orleans and is likely getting bumped from active status as a result of the team's overall health. He shouldn't be expected to see a significant role this year unless injuries force him up the depth chart.

