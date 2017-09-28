Crawley played 57 of 59 defensive snaps in the Saints 34-13 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.

Crawley was active Sunday for the first time this season with Marshon Lattimore (concussion) and Sterling Moore (chest) sidelined and received the start. The 24-year-old recorded eight tackles (seven solo) and had two passes defensed, as he performed well when pressed into service for his season debut.