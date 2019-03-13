Saints' Ken Crawley: Receives RFA tender
The Saints have tendered Crawley at the original-round level, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Crawley was a starter through the Saints' first six games last season, but saw only 62 defensive snaps through the rest of the year after Eli Apple's arrival in Week 8. Considering that Crowley went undrafted in 2016, the Saints won't get any compensation if he signs elsewhere but will have the option to match any deal.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...