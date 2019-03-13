The Saints have tendered Crawley at the original-round level, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Crawley was a starter through the Saints' first six games last season, but saw only 62 defensive snaps through the rest of the year after Eli Apple's arrival in Week 8. Considering that Crowley went undrafted in 2016, the Saints won't get any compensation if he signs elsewhere but will have the option to match any deal.