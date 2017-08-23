Saints' Ken Crawley: Sees extended run Sunday
Crawley (kneecap) was on the field for 37 defensive snaps in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Crawley saw his 2016 season come to a halt early after a dislocated kneecap landed him on injured reserve. The 24-year-old corner is likely in for a major role in the Saints defense once again as they look to improve on what was a 32nd ranked pass defense.
