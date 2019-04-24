Saints' Ken Crawley: Signs RFA tender
Crawley signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Saints on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
This ensures that Crawley will be with New Orleans for the 2019 season. Crawley averaged 40 defensive snaps per game in 2018, and he had 31 tackles and six pass breakups to show for it. He'll likely compete with Patrick Robinson for the No. 3 corner role in training camp.
