Saints' Ken Crawley: Will not play Sunday
Crawley (abdomen) has been ruled out for the Saints' Week 12 matchup versus the Rams, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Crawley presumably suffered his abdomen injury in last week's game versus the Redskins. His opposing starting cornerback, Marshon Lattimore, will also be sidelined for the contest. Thus, P.J. Williams and De'Vante figure to be likely candidates to get the start, while Sterling Moore and Justin Hardee should help provide depth.
