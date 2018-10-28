Crawley is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Crawley had been serving as a starting cornerback through the Saints' first six games, but it appears he'll drop out of the defensive game plan entirely after the Saints acquired Eli Apple earlier in the week. With Apple set to start opposite Marshon Lattimore, the Saints won't even keep Crawley around in a depth role in the secondary due to his lack of special-teams value. It's quite the fall for the third-year player, whose strong play in 2017 helped fuel the Saints' defensive turnaround.