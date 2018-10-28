Saints' Ken Crawley: Will sit out Sunday
Crawley is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Crawley had been serving as a starting cornerback through the Saints' first six games, but it appears he'll drop out of the defensive game plan entirely after the Saints acquired Eli Apple earlier in the week. With Apple set to start opposite Marshon Lattimore, the Saints won't even keep Crawley around in a depth role in the secondary due to his lack of special-teams value. It's quite the fall for the third-year player, whose strong play in 2017 helped fuel the Saints' defensive turnaround.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...