Saints' Kendall Langford: Re-signs with Saints
Langford re-signed with the Saints on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Langford signed with the Saints last week but was cut prior to Sunday's matchup with the Panthers in order to add more depth to the secondary. He'll look to stick around a little longer this time.
