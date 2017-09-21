Langford (knee) signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picyune reports.

Langford was released by the Colts in August due to lingering knee issues, but it appears the Saints are satisfied with the condition of it. The veteran defensive end posted his best professional season in 2015 with the Colts, racking up seven sacks and 38 tackles (23 solo) that season. When the veteran is healthy, he could rotate in on the defensive line for a Saints defense that's struggled through the first two weeks.