Miller (illness) is listed as active Sunday against the Bears, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Miller popped up on the Saints' final Week 9 practice report Friday with an illness that kept him out of drills, but the ailment won't impact his availability for Sunday's game. Since Jamaal Williams returned from his IR stint Week 7, Miller has been sparsely used behind Alvin Kamara and Williams, turning just four touches into 19 yards from scrimmage over the last two contests. A similar role likely is on the docket for Miller this time around.