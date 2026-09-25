Miller (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Miller was under the weather Thursday, keeping him off the practice field. However, he was a full participant Friday. Miller was a healthy scratch for the 24-17 win over Baltimore in Week 2, meaning he is in danger of suffering the same fate versus Las Vegas, though his services may be needed on special teams with Barion Brown (hamstring) ruled out. With that in mind, if Miller is inactive, that would likely mean more work for Alvin Kamara and CJ Donaldson behind Travis Etienne.