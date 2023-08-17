Miller (knee) was present for Thursday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Miller participated in individual drills during the session and while it's unclear if the running back will be available for Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, his presence on the field Thursday supports the notion that the right knee sprain he sustained last weekend is a minor issue. Once Miller is back at full strength, he'll look to cement an early-season role in the Saints' backfield alongside Jamaal Williams, who figures to serve as the team's lead back during Alvin Kamara's looming three-game suspension to start the 2023 campaign.