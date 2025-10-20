Miller is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Bears, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

It's yet another injury for the 23-year-old running back, who missed 20 of 34 regular-season contests across his first two seasons before playing in all seven to open the 2025 campaign. However, Miller now appears set to miss the final 10 contests of this season after producing a 47-193-1 rushing line as Alvin Kamara's backup. With Miller looking done for the remainder of the season, Devin Neal projects to slide into the RB2 role for New Orleans.