Saints coach Kellen Moore said there's concern for Miller's knee injury following Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Bears, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Miller logged one carry for seven yards before exiting with a knee injury in the first half. The third-year running back walked to the locker room under his own power, per Terrell, but he was ruled out shortly after halftime. The first two seasons of Miller's career were hampered by injuries, in particular hamstring and ankle issues, and it wasn't until recently that he'd finally settled into a consistent RB2 role. He's already logged career highs in carries (47) and rushing yards (193) across seven games this season. If Miller misses time, then Devin Neal should stand to see increased carries behind RB1 Alvin Kamara.