Miller won't return to Sunday's game versus the Raiders due to concussion.

Miller was checked for a head injury in the second quarter, which necessitated a spell in the sideline tent and then the locker room. He then was ruled out after halftime, ending Week 17 with four touches for 19 yards from scrimmage. Considering Alvin Kamara (groin) and Jordan Mims (coach's decision) are inactive, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jamaal Williams will handle the RB reps for the Saints for the rest of Sunday's contest.