Coach Kellen Moore confirmed Monday that Miller (knee) will miss the remainder of the season, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Miller suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Bears, which knocks him out for the rest of the 2025 campaign. Miller had been operating as a sort of 1B to Alvin Kamara's 1A in the New Orleans backfield, totaling a 47-193-1 rushing line across seven contests. With Miller now done for the year, rookie Devin Neal figures to slot in as the RB2 for the Saints. A third-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Miller is under contract through the 2026 season.