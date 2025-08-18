Miller logged six carries for 21 yards during Sunday's 17-17 preseason tie versus Jacksonville.

Miller started for the second exhibition game in a row while top running back Alvin Kamara continues to rest during the preseason. The 2023 third-round pick struggled to find much room to run due to New Orleans' spotty offensive line play. But he generated a 13-yard pickup while running through and avoiding traffic on his second carry of the game. Miller had another 12-yard gain taken off the board due to an offensive-holding penalty in the second quarter. He's yet to do much during his regular-season career, but the 2023 third-round pick looks like he has a clear hold on the No. 2 running back spot behind Kamara, as veteran backups Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cam Akers totaled 14 rushing yards on six combined carries versus the Jaguars.