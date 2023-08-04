Miller has an opportunity to earn a larger role early in the season, as Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports that Alvin Kamara will be suspended for the first three games of the season for his role in a 2022 altercation in Las Vegas.

Miller's still behind offseason addition Jamaal Williams on the depth chart, but Williams has never reached 40 receptions in a season, which could create an opening for the rookie in passing situations while Kamara serves his three-game suspension. Miller believes his receiving skills were underutilized in college at TCU, and the 2023 third-round pick will have a chance to showcase those skills in an expanded role to begin his NFL career.