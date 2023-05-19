Miller (knee) didn't participate in the Saints' rookie minicamp, John DeShazier of the team's official site reports.
Miller suffered a right MCL sprain during the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan and wasn't able to participate at the NFL Combine or TCU's Pro Day. The rookie third-round pick remained unavailable for the Saints' rookie minicamp, but he was still present and worked on his conditioning while watching from the sidelines. He has said he expects to be fully healthy for training camp, but he'll have an uphill battle for playing time behind Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams. Miller was a downhill runner in college, totaling 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns on 224 carries during the 2022 campaign, but he's an unproven pass catcher, totaling just 29 receptions for 229 yards across three seasons at TCU.