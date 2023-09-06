Miller (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

After he wasn't spotted during the open portion of the session, Miller officially didn't log any work to begin Week 1 prep. His absence from practice is somewhat concerning considering he also dealt with a knee sprain in mid-August, making it two injuries for the rookie third-round pick since the start of training camp. Miller will have two more opportunities to mix into drills this week before the Saints potentially make a decision on his availability for Sunday's game against the Titans. With Alvin Kamara serving a three-game suspension to begin the campaign, Jamaal Williams, Kirk Merritt and practice-squad members Tony Jones and Jordan Mims are New Orleans' healthy and available running backs at the moment.