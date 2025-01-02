Miller (concussion) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller hasn't practiced since sustaining a concussion this past Sunday against the Raiders, indicating he's made little to no progress through the protocol for head injuries. Alvin Kamara also hasn't taken part in drills this week due to a lingering adductor injury. If both players ultimately are unable to play Sunday at Tampa Bay, Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be the candidates to handle backfield reps for the Saints in Week 18.