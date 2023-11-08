Miller (ankle) didn't take part in practice Wednesday.

Miller made an early departure from this past Sunday's win against the Bears and eventually was diagnosed with a sprained ankle. The severity of the issue hasn't been revealed, but it isn't a great sign for the rookie third-round pick that he's kicking off Week 10 prep with an absence. Miller's status will be monitored as the weekend approaches to see if he has a chance to suit up Sunday at Minnesota.