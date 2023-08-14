Miller (knee) was diagnosed Monday with a minor sprain and is expected to be out for a week or two, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports

The rookie third-round pick left Sunday's preseason game against Kansas City and was able to walk to the locker room without help or a noticeable limp. Tests confirmed that his knee injury isn't serious, and Miller should be healthy for Week 1 even if he misses the remainder of the preseason. With Alvin Kamara suspended for the first three games of the year, Miller still has an opportunity to earn a role early in the season, though Jamaal Williams is the safer bet to take backfield snaps in September.