Miller (ankle) remains listed as questionable but is likely to be available for Thursday's game against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Miller was gauged as a limited participant for walk-through practices Tuesday and Wednesday, but the Saints evidently came away encouraged enough with the health of the rookie's ankle. Official confirmation on Miller's status for the Week 16 contest won't arrive until New Orleans releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but the running back looks poised to be available for the first time since Week 9. However, Miller will likely be in store for only a bit role Thursday with Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams both healthy.