Miller had one rush for three yards and hauled in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 26-9 loss versus Tampa Bay.

Miller was limited to just five offensive snaps Sunday after he tallied 34 yards on nine carries during his NFL debut against Green Bay in Week 3. The rookie's role was replaced entirely by No. 1 running back Alvin Kamara, who made his season debut after serving a suspension for the first three games of the season. The 28-year-old Kamara shouldered almost the entire workload out of the backfield with 11 carries while also catching 13 of 14 targets. Meanwhile, hybrid tight end Taysom Hill totaled 10 yards on four carries while lined up at quarterback, and core special-teamer Tony Jones did not log a statistic on offense. New Orleans' offensive struggles likely affected the team's paltry number of total rushing attempts, but Miller's significant lack of usage likely indicates he won't figure much into the game plan when Kamara is available moving forward.