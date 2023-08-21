Miller carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 36 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers.

The third-round rookie made an impact as the feature back in the first half, scoring the Saints' first points of the night on a seven-yard run early in the second quarter while also shining as an outlet receiver for Jameis Winston. The minor knee sprain he picked up in his preseason debut last week didn't seem to be an issue. With Alvin Kamara (suspension) set to miss the first three games of the regular season, Miller is line to handle a significant workload in the backfield alongside Jamaal Williams, and his efficient showing in the passing game Sunday is a very encouraging sign for his usage in the NFL after he got little chance to display his receiving skills at TCU.