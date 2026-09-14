Miller turned nine carries into 30 yards and a touchdown while adding a 19-yard kickoff return during the Saints' 31-30 overtime loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The Saints were kept off the board in the first half, but Miller helped get New Orleans on the board in the third quarter with an eight-yard touchdown run. In the absence of Alvin Kamara (knee), Miller played 29 of 90 offensive snaps (32.2 percent) and operated as the Saints' RB2 behind Travis Etienne (53 offensive snaps). Miller's role on offense would decrease drastically if Kamara was cleared to play against the Ravens in Week 2.