Miller turned 10 carries into 30 yards and a touchdown during the Saints' 23-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Miller averaged only 3.0 YPC during Sunday's loss, but his two-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter gave the Saints an early 7-3 lead, although New Orleans' offense generated only three more points the rest of the way. His 10 carries led the Saints' backfield that also includes CJ Donaldson (four carries) and Alvin Kamara (three), though Miller had only three rushes during the second half. Kamara dealt with a back issue during Week 5 prep, and if that issue continues to linger, then Miller could be the Saints' lead back for Week 6 against the Giants this Sunday.