Miller rushed nine times for 42 yards and caught his only target for 15 yards in Friday's 27-24 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Miller finished four rushing yards shy of Audric Estime's team lead, while recent trade acquisition Zamir White was the only Saints running back to score a touchdown. At least two of these three running backs are expected to make the 53-man roster behind Travis Etienne while Alvin Kamara (knee) is unavailable. Miller has a chance to be Etienne's primary backup while Kamara is on the shelf, though Miller is far from guaranteed to stay healthy himself considering injuries have limited the 2023 third-round pick to just 21 regular-season appearances through three seasons.