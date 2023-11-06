Miller suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears and is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller carried once for zero yards before leaving in the fourth quarter, when he sustained the ankle injury on his lone reception of the day, a 31-yard catch-and-run. The Saints will hope that the MRI reveals nothing more than a low-grade ankle sprain, but even an injury of that sort would still put the rookie running back at risk of missing the team's Week 10 game versus Minnesota.