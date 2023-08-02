Miller told reporters Wednesday that his receiving skills were underutilized in college, John DeShazier of the Saints' official website reports. "It's something I've kind of had, but in college I couldn't show it a whole lot," he said. "But in the offseason, when I got cleared I was working on a lot of that stuff."

Miller also mentioned taking route-running advice from Alvin Kamara, who missed Wednesday's practice to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The likelihood of a Kamara suspension increases the chances Miller will get snaps early in the season, even after the rookie was held out of spring practices due to the MCL injury suffered in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The Saints thought enough of him to invest a third-round pick, knowing about the knee injury and knowing they already had Kamara and Jamaal Williams under contract. Miller had only 29 receptions in three seasons at TCU, but he seemingly thinks it won't be long before his passing-down skills are up to NFL standards. He's avoided setbacks with the knee during training camp and should get some run this preseason.